Mass vaccine centres open across England to give jab rollout a boost
Published
The first mass vaccination centres have opened in England as the huge effort to protect the most at-risk people got a shot in the arm.Full Article
Published
The first mass vaccination centres have opened in England as the huge effort to protect the most at-risk people got a shot in the arm.Full Article
Seven mass vaccination centres will open across England on Monday as the government aims to ramp up its Covid-19 vaccine rollout...
· In attempting to counter the coronavirus pandemic, leading drugmakers are researching treatments and vaccines to stop the..