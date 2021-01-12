Traffic Scotland reported that two of the lanes were blocked with traffic slow up to Junction 26.Full Article
Five-car crash on Glasgow's M8 as emergency services race to motorway
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Car flipped on roof in M77 Hogmanay crash as emergency services race to scene
Daily Record
It's the second vehicle to end up on its roof on the icy M77 today.
You might like
More coverage
Two people rushed to hospital after rush hour crash on Scots road
Daily Record
Emergency services race to the scene after a car and van collide in Glasgow.