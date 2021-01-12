Dog stolen before Christmas is returned to owner
Published
BBC Local News: Birmingham and Black Country -- Penny the King Charles spaniel was all Alan Chamberlain had left after his wife died last year.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Birmingham and Black Country -- Penny the King Charles spaniel was all Alan Chamberlain had left after his wife died last year.Full Article
These two well-trained sausage dogs move in perfect unison as they perform a synchronised dance to 'If you're happy and you know..
This dog was dressed up in the Christmas spirit, wearing a cute elf cap. He was drooling as his owner told him about his treats..