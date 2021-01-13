Justin Langer backs Tim Paine and Steve Smith after criticism
Head coach Justin Langer has come to the defence of Tim Paine and Steve Smith after the pair were criticised for their actions in a Test match against India.Full Article
Australia coach Justin Langer gave under-fire skipper Tim Paine his "100 percent" support and blasted criticism of Steve Smith as..
