Measures designed to prevent travellers from bringing in newer forms of the virus that scientists say can spread more easilyFull Article
Passengers jetting to USA must have proof of negative Covid test
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Airline passengers flying to USA must have proof of negative Covid test
Hull Daily Mail
Measures designed to prevent travellers from bringing in newer forms of the virus that scientists say can spread more easily
You might like
More coverage
US will require all arriving passengers to get Covid-19 test
Belfast Telegraph
Anyone flying to the US will soon need to show proof of a negative test for Covid-19, health officials said.