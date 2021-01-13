Prime Minister pays tribute after Sir David Barclay dies at 86
Published
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has paid tribute to the Daily Telegraph’s joint owner Sir David Barclay, who has died aged 86 after a short illness.Full Article
Published
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has paid tribute to the Daily Telegraph’s joint owner Sir David Barclay, who has died aged 86 after a short illness.Full Article
Lord Paddy Ashdown was a man for "ideals, not shabby deals", a service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in honour of the former..
It was a cynical and sinister-minded quarter release of Begum Khaleda Zia, who may be regarded as the greatest and most admired..