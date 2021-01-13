The education secretary has said he was "disgusted" by a picture of a meagre free school meals parcel - as Marcus Rashford says the prime minister has told him he is "committed to correcting the issue".Full Article
Education sec 'disgusted' by school meals package - as Rashford says he's spoken to PM
