The different free school meal food parcels received in Birmingham
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
UK free school meal supplier apologises for quantity of food parcels
euronews (in English)
A supplier of free school meals in the UK has admitted that the "quantity has fallen short" in some parcels sent to feed children..
Piers Morgan spots glaring problem with school meal food parcels
Tamworth Herald
You might like
More coverage
WCBI News at Ten 12/19/2020
WCBI
WCBI News at Ten 12/19/2020
Mum slams free school meal food parcels sent to families
Cambridge News
Mums call for free school meal vouchers rather than food parcels
Tamworth Herald