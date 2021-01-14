What’s next after House impeachment vote?
US President Donald Trump has been impeached by the House of Representatives days before leaving office, becoming the first American president to be impeached twice.Full Article
President Trump made a return to social media on Wednesday with a pre-taped statement published on the White House’s YouTube..
