Jeremy Clarkson fans want him as Prime Minister after Twitter row
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Labour's message absolutely dominated social media in the UK election. The party got crushed anyway.
Business Insider
· *The Labour Party suffered its worst election defeat since 1935 on Friday. But if you were following the election on social..
-
How Long Can Boris Johnson Hold On? – OpEd
Eurasia Review
-
Snubs, Bumps And Donald Trump In Britain – OpEd
Eurasia Review