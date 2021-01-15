Gabrielle, Lenny Henry, Glenn Hoddle and Brian Conley are all tipped to be behind the mask too.Full Article
The Masked Singer viewers finally rumble Viking's identity
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
‘The Masked Singer’ Season 4: Here Are the Best Fan Guesses for Identities of Group B Contestants
The Wrap
The fourth season of Fox’s “The Masked Singer” continued Wednesday with an episode that introduced viewers to six more of the..
You might like
More coverage
‘The Masked Singer’ Season 3: Here Are Fans’ Best Guesses for Costumed Celebrities in Group B
The Wrap
(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Wednesday’s “The Masked Singer.”)
“The Masked Singer” moved on from..