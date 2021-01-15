Live as Boris Johnson leads Covid announcement at Downing Street
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
High Street Pharmacies Begin Covid Vaccinations
ODN
High street pharmacies have begun to roll out Covid vaccines across England, as the country’s virus death toll passed..
PM’s controversial bike ride did not break the law, says Met Police chief
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Boris Johnson to make Covid announcements on Friday afternoon
Hull Daily Mail
You might like
More coverage
Romantic groom-to-be pops the question using quirky robot
SWNS STUDIO
A romantic groom-to-be surprised his girlfriend on Christmas Eve by popping the question - with the help of a food delivery..
PM on Covid death toll: It will be, tragically, far too high
PA - Press Association STUDIO
-
Johnson did not break Covid rules with bike ride, insists Downing Street
Belfast Telegraph
-
PM’s controversial bike ride did not break the law, says Met Police chief
Belfast Telegraph