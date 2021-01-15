Birmingham woman, 20, fined £200 for not wearing face mask in shop
Published
The woman, who was in Coventry, was dealt the punishment having failed to sport a face mask or face covering inside a West Midlands store.Full Article
Published
The woman, who was in Coventry, was dealt the punishment having failed to sport a face mask or face covering inside a West Midlands store.Full Article
This hilarious clip shows a bemused mother taking off her face mask to discover her face had turned completely BLACK after her..
WCBI news at 6 - 09/19/20