Stephen Hendry: Seven-time world champion delays comeback to snooker
Published
Seven-time world champion Stephen Hendry puts back plans to make a comeback after withdrawing from the Pro Series which starts on Monday.Full Article
Published
Seven-time world champion Stephen Hendry puts back plans to make a comeback after withdrawing from the Pro Series which starts on Monday.Full Article
Thursday 12 November, 20207 Time World Snooker Champion Stephen Hendry MBE has been named the official
Global Brand Ambassador..