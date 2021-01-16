Bringing forth a brand new wave of celebrities, this year's Dancing On Ice line-up is ready and waiting to don the sequins, quell their nerves and put their best skate forward as they step on to the ice.Full Article
Dancing On Ice: This year's celebrity contestants on battling it out on the rink
Belfast Telegraph0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Gemma Collins: Dancing On Ice is 'terrifying'
Gemma Collins: Dancing On Ice is 'terrifying' The star - who competed on ITV's figure skating show with pro partner Matt Evers back..
Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 13 Cast Includes Show’s First Transgender Male
VH1’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race” just announced its Season 13 contestants lineup, and it includes a transgender male drag queen..
The Wrap