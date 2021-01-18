Keeley Hawes â€˜canâ€™t stop cryingâ€™ when discussing Itâ€™s A Sin

Keeley Hawes â€˜canâ€™t stop cryingâ€™ when discussing Itâ€™s A Sin

Belfast Telegraph

Published

Itâ€™s A Sin star Keeley Hawes said she cannot stop herself crying when discussing the drama, such is the bond between her and her co-stars.

Full Article