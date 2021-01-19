One in eight people in England has had Covid-19, new figures suggest
Published
An estimated one in eight people in England had had Covid-19 by December last year, up from one in 11 in November, new figures show.Full Article
Published
An estimated one in eight people in England had had Covid-19 by December last year, up from one in 11 in November, new figures show.Full Article
sklghlerghghaleughaql;gh
Surging cases of the virus and a heavy burden on health services require extremely strict social distancing, the UK's chief medical..