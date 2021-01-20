Irish violinist Patricia Treacy to play for Joe Biden and family
Published
Patricia Treacy will perform for the Biden family at a church service before the inauguration.Full Article
Published
Patricia Treacy will perform for the Biden family at a church service before the inauguration.Full Article
An Irish concert violinist has said she feels "hugely honoured" to be playing during a private Mass for US President-elect Joe..
One of Ireland's top concert violinists will play at the inauguration of US President Elect Joe Biden.