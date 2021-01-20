An online system for booking COVID vaccine appointments has been criticised after claims ineligible people have been using it to "queue-jump" and receive the jab.Full Article
'Queue-jumping' claims over COVID vaccine booking website
Sky News0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Weekly Jobless Claims Jump To 885,000
Newsy
Watch VideoThe number of Americans filing jobless claims rose again last week to 885,000 — the highest weekly total in three..
You might like
More coverage
Wall Street indices look flat or worse at midday as early week gains fade
Proactive Investors
12:30 pm: Nasdaq falls back toward the flatline The Dow was down 177 points, 0.6%, to 29,220.2; the tech-centric Nasdaq Composite..
-
US stocks close mixed session as investors rotate out of technology and stay-at-home stocks
Proactive Investors
-
Wall Street climbing higher at midday
Proactive Investors
-
Dow closes up more than 800 points on vaccine news, Biden win
Proactive Investors
-
Dow hits all-time high as vaccine news sends stocks soaring
Proactive Investors