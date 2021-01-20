Storm Christoph: Thousands of properties being evacuated due to flooding
Published
Some 2,000 properties in Greater Manchester will be evacuated overnight due to flooding caused by Storm Christoph, the city council said.Full Article
Published
Some 2,000 properties in Greater Manchester will be evacuated overnight due to flooding caused by Storm Christoph, the city council said.Full Article
Some 2,000 properties in Greater Manchester will be evacuated overnight due toflooding caused by Storm Christoph, the city council..
Thousands of residents in Herefordshire and Worcestershire are spending a fourth day cleaning up their homes and businesses after..