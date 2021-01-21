Research shows those who test negative after a week of quarantine are unlikely to be infectiousFull Article
Covid-19 self-isolation period could be reduced to seven days
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
6am-2021-01-20
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
6am-2021-01-20
You might like
More coverage
Kazakhstan: Overview Of Violations Of Fundamental Freedoms During January 2021 Parliamentary Elections – Analysis
Eurasia Review
As voters went to the polls on 10 January 2021 for a parliamentary election offering a meager selection of pro–government..