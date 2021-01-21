Storm Christoph: 2,000 Greater Manchester homes evacuated
Published
BBC Local News: Lancashire -- Severe flood warnings, indicating a danger to life, remain in place in Greater Manchester.Full Article
Some 2,000 properties in Greater Manchester will be evacuated overnight due toflooding caused by Storm Christoph, the city council..
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has chaired a Cobra crisis meeting as major incidents are declared in Greater Manchester, South..