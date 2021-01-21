UFC 257: Joanne Calderwood must beat Jessica Eye on Fight Island - Paul Craig
Joanne Calderwood must beat Jessica Eye at UFC 257 on Fight Island if she is to get a title shot, says fellow fighter Paul Craig.Full Article
Joanne Calderwood hasn’t had anything easy in her MMA career. The Scot is back in action this weekend on a massive Conor McGregor..