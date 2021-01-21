EastEnders has been going for years with the same formula, but Shaun Williamson thinks it needs to shake things up.Full Article
EastEnders' Barry says show needs to make big change to survive
Dover Express0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Midmorning With Aundrea - August 27, 2020 [ENCORE PRESENTATION]
WCBI
(Originally aired on August 11, 2020) Research has shown how easy it is to spread diseases like coronavirus merely by speaking. And..
You might like
More coverage
Midmorning With Aundrea - May 6, 2020 (Part 1)
WCBI
(Part 1 of 2) Studies are beginning to show the effectiveness of face masks in curbing the spread of the coronavirus. And..
John DiMaggio Improvises 11 New Cartoon Voices
Vanity Fair
Who Wants To Be A Great Power? – Analysis
Eurasia Review
The fire Zuck started won't stop at Facebook
Business Insider