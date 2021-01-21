Cristiano Ronaldo all-time goal claim questioned by Czech FA
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Top ten highest goalscorers of all time with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi among the best, but still hunting goal records of Bican and Brazil icons Pele and Romario
talkSPORT
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have started 2021 as they mean to go on – by scoring goals. Some even claim Ronaldo has become..
-
Cristiano Ronaldo is officially the highest-scoring player in history! Juventus superstar moves clear of Josef Bican, Pele and Lionel Messi
talkSPORT
-
Lionel Messi hits 700!... But the 'Atomic Flea' is not done yet
Mid-Day
-
Cristiano Ronaldo is the king, says Rohit Sharma
Mid-Day
-
I am not a natural goalscorer: Wayne Rooney
Mid-Day
You might like
More coverage
CL: Boss Sarri rues inability to attack as Juventus lose 0-1 at Lyon
Mid-Day
Cristiano Ronaldo drew a blank as a Lucas Tousart goal handed Lyon a surprise 1-0 win over Juventus in the first leg of their..