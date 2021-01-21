Migrant jailed after being spotted steering two dinghies across Channel
Published
A migrant fleeing persecution in Iran, who was picked up by Border Force in the English Channel, has been jailed and faces possible deportation.Full Article
Published
A migrant fleeing persecution in Iran, who was picked up by Border Force in the English Channel, has been jailed and faces possible deportation.Full Article
A flotilla of dinghies carrying almost 100 migrants made it to British waters yesterday (Weds), including one small boat that..