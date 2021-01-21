Residents told to 'move valuables off ground' amid flood warnings
Published
Numerous parts of Gloucestershire are at risk of floods over the coming days with Flood Warnings and Flood Alerts in place from the Environment Agency.Full Article
Published
Numerous parts of Gloucestershire are at risk of floods over the coming days with Flood Warnings and Flood Alerts in place from the Environment Agency.Full Article
Flood victims rescued after speeding five hours clinging to submerged tree
Flood-hit villages are being braced for further misery today (Sat) as Storm Jorge brings more heavy rain and strong winds to the..