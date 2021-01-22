Judge rules Amazon can keep Parler offline
Amazon will not be forced to immediately restore web service to Parler after a US federal judge ruled against a plea to reinstate the fast-growing social media app.Full Article
Court rules ecommerce giant is under no obligation to host some Parler users' "incendiary speech."