Pubs and restaurants should stay shut until May, scientists warn
Published
Experts have said lifting restrictions too early could lead to a surge in Covid-19 cases.Full Article
Published
Experts have said lifting restrictions too early could lead to a surge in Covid-19 cases.Full Article
Bars and restaurants should stay shut until May, researchers have suggested as Boris Johnson acknowledged it was “too early to..
Boris Johnson could impose a sharp two-week lockdown within days to act as a "circuit breaker" against Covid-19. It comes after..
Fresh restrictions on pubs and restaurants will be announced on Tuesday following stark warnings from the Government’s..