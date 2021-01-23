The professional quizzer, dubbed The Dark Destroyer on the hit ITV series, was joined by fellow Chasers Anne Hegerty and Mark Labbett.Full Article
The Chase's heartbreaking reason for doing 2,000 sit ups each day
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
5am-2021-01-19
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
5am-2021-01-19
You might like
More coverage
The Search Continues For The Man Accused Killing A Kentucky Teen
WEVV
Deputies are looking for Chase Hogan, If you have answers you're asked to call 911.