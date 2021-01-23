Homes have been flooded and residents left in tears after defence barriers were breached in a town previously devastated by flooding last year.Full Article
Homes flooded and residents in tears as barriers breached in town
Residents in tears as flood barriers fail
Sky News UK Studios
Storm barriers in Bewdley, Worcestershire, have been breached, leaving many homes flooded for the second time in two years.
