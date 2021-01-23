Welsh Tory leader Paul Davies resigns after possible virus rules breach
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Alleged possible coronavirus rules breach by senior politicians investigated
The group, including Welsh Conservative leader Paul Davies and Labour's Alun Davies, are understood to have met and wine is..
Wales Online
Britain Sounds Alarm Over Mutant Coronavirus Strain
By Jamie Dettmer
British scientists were scrambling Saturday to work out whether a mutant strain of the coronavirus,..
Eurasia Review