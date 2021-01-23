Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick visited Al-Abbas Islamic Centre which has become a vaccination centre.Full Article
Imam says get vaccine and 'don't trust fake news' during visit to city mosque
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
5am-2021-01-18
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
11pm-2021-01-16
You might like
More coverage
Bangladesh Made Available To India At A Giveaway Price – OpEd
Eurasia Review
Under the present Hasina regime, Bangladesh has been made as ‘cheap’ as an ‘up for grab thing’ to India in quite a..
India Confronted With ‘Infodemic’ – OpEd
Eurasia Review