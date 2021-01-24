Three-quarters of over-80s in UK now vaccinated against Covid
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Daily politics briefing: January 24
PA - Press Association STUDIO
A look at the key figures and dates in the world of politics on January 24.Coronavirus vaccines may not fully prevent people from..
You might like
More coverage
GP concerned over second Covid jab delay
Wales Online
Matt Hancock has defended the Government’s decision to delay the time between vaccine doses
-
Social gatherings behind surge in Covid cases: Dubai Police
Khaleej Times
-
UNRWA Commissioner-General visits Palestine refugees in Jordan amid COVID-19 pandemic
MENAFN.com
-
Covid in Wales: When will I get the vaccine and what are the priority groups?
BBC News
-
World Nears 100 Million COVID-19 Cases
VOA News