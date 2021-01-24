Brighton & Hove Albion Women v Manchester City Women
Published
BBC Local News: Sussex -- Live coverage of Sunday's FA Women's Super League game between Brighton & Hove Albion Women and Manchester City Women.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Sussex -- Live coverage of Sunday's FA Women's Super League game between Brighton & Hove Albion Women and Manchester City Women.Full Article
Pep Guardiola says he is "a lot" confident that Manchester City will win its UEFA appeal on Monday and again compete in..
Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte will be out for up to six months following knee surgery