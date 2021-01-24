Tyrrell Hatton wins Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship as Rory McIlroy misses out

Tyrrell Hatton wins Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship as Rory McIlroy misses out

Belfast Telegraph

Published

Tyrrell Hatton produced a brilliant final round to win the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship as Rory McIlroy missed out on the title once again.

Full Article