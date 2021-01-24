Tyrrell Hatton wins Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship as Rory McIlroy misses out
Tyrrell Hatton produced a brilliant final round to win the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship as Rory McIlroy missed out on the title once again.Full Article
Rory McIlroy couldn't hold onto his overnight lead at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship as Tyrrell Hatton came from behind to triumph..
Tyrrell Hatton remained confident of coming out on top in his duel with Rory McIlroy in Abu Dhabi, but he was frustrated at going..