Andrew RT Davies re-appointed Tory leader in the Senedd
Welsh Tories have re-appointed Andrew RT Davies as their group leader in the Senedd following the resignation of Paul Davies in a row over lockdown rules.Full Article
Andrew RT Davies takes up the role after Paul Davies resigned over the Senedd alcohol row
Paul Davies remains in post after being seen drinking with other politicians during pub alcohol ban.