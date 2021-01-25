Joe Biden to drop Donald Trump’s military transgender ban – reports
Published
US President Joe Biden is set to issue an executive order to reverse a Pentagon policy that largely bars transgender individuals from joining the military.Full Article
Published
US President Joe Biden is set to issue an executive order to reverse a Pentagon policy that largely bars transgender individuals from joining the military.Full Article
By Yasir Yakis*
The first signs of a gloomy picture between Turkey and the US came from a key person in the new Biden..
While a UNHRC resolution is not binding, countries could use it to arm-twist the targeted State into submission or wrest political..