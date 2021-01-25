Moderna vaccine appears to work against variants
Published
Laboratory tests suggest antibodies can recognise and fight the UK and South Africa variants.Full Article
Published
Laboratory tests suggest antibodies can recognise and fight the UK and South Africa variants.Full Article
CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine retains neutralizing activity against emerging variants first..
New research is suggesting the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine can offer protections against two newly-discovered mutations of COVID-19.