Covid-19: Vaccine minister 'confident' of supplies
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he is “very confident” in the security of the UK’s supply of coronavirus vaccines..
Nadhim Zahawi says supply is tight, but he expects the UK to meet its February target of 15 million doses.