For fans of ITV's Marcella - the Nordic Noir-inspired drama series starring Anna Friel - the opening titles may sound familiar with their gritty, heavy buzzing bassline. But as the eagerly-awaited first episode of the new series aired last night, things soon looked very different - and a lot closer to home.Full Article
It's spot the location time as TV's Marcella takes on a familiar look
Belfast Telegraph0 shares 4 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
WCBI New at Six - 10/06/2020
WCBI
WCBI New at Six - 10/06/2020
082620 5-630
WTVQ Lexington, KY
You might like
More coverage
Midmorning With Aundrea - March 11, 2020 (Part 1)
WCBI
(Part 1 of 2) With a potential tsunami of coronavirus patients, hospitals across the US might not be prepared. And we meet..
Morning View - European Metal Holdings and more...
Proactive Investors