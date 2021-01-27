The health board’s roll out of the jab is now set to move into its second phase from next month, which will see those over 70 and people who are currently shielding offered appointments.Full Article
Over 28,000 people in Lanarkshire have received first dose of covid vaccine
Daily Record0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
10 pm 2/3
WFFT
A block for 2/3
You might like
More coverage
People Who’ve Had COVID-19 May Only Need One Dose of Vaccine, Study Says
Cover Video STUDIO
The study, conducted by the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, was published in MedRxiv
The Never Ending COVID Crisis – OpEd
Eurasia Review
-
Over 60,000 people in Lanarkshire given Covid-19 vaccine
Daily Record
-
Roche reports solid results in 2020
GlobeNewswire