Man jailed after family in ambulance stopped at Asda
Blessing Mukaukirwa, 32, was driving the second-hand ambulance when he was stopped by police.
The blue lights were flashing outside Asda when a family exited the back of the vehicle
Greater Manchester Police have charged a 32-year-old man after an ambulance pulled into an Asda with the emergency lights flashing.