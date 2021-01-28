It comes after a new coronavirus variant identified in South Africa raised concerns triggering action from the Scottish Government.Full Article
Dubai flights to Scotland banned as three new countries added to quarantine list
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Empower Clinics Doubling KAI Medical Laboratory Size In Anticipation Of Test Volumes By End Of Q1. Files MDEL Application With Health Canada To Import and Sell KAI Saliva PCR Test In Canada
Accesswire
*Kai Medical Laboratory, a state-of-the-art diagnostics laboratory in Dallas, was acquired by Empower Clinics on October 6, 2020 to..
Is Bitcoin Really Digital Gold? – Interview
Eurasia Review
You might like
More coverage
Midmorning With Aundrea - December 1, 2020 (Part 1)
WCBI
(Part 1 of 4) Unlike the COVID-19 catastrophe in the US which has killed over 260,000 people and counting, the island nation of..
noon adk.rjgha.kjgad.rg
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN