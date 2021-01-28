New Covid-19 vaccine demonstrates ‘89% efficacy’ with UK having 60m orders
An experimental Covid-19 vaccine appears to offer strong protection in late-stage UK and South Africa studies, said manufacturer Novavax.Full Article
