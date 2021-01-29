Hereford binman refuses to apologise after kicking snowman
Published
A BINMAN who lost his job after being caught on CCTV kicking over a child's snowman has refused to apologise - branding the boy's parents "snowflakes".Full Article
Published
A BINMAN who lost his job after being caught on CCTV kicking over a child's snowman has refused to apologise - branding the boy's parents "snowflakes".Full Article
A yob binman who was sacked after being caught on CCTV kicking over a child's snowman has refused to apologise - branding the boy's..
A BINMAN has been told he won't be working for Herefordshire Council again after he kicked the head off a snowman built by a..