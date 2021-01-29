'Incredible act of hostility': EU introduces controls on vaccine exports to Northern Ireland
The EU has introduced controls to prevent the export of COVID-19 vaccines from the bloc to Northern Ireland.Full Article
Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster describes the move as "an incredible act of hostility".