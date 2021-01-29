France to close borders to all non-EU countries from Sunday
Related news coverage
France border closure will not affect hauliers, says Shapps
Lorry drivers will not be affected by France’s decision to close its borders to non-European Union countries from Sunday,..
Belfast Telegraph
France closes borders to non-EU countries but stops short of imposing new lockdown
France is to close its borders to countries outside the European Union from Sunday, but has stopped short of imposing a new..
euronews