Rev Judi McGaffin is Church of Ireland rector of the parishes of Fahan and Buncrana in Co Donegal. She has a son, David (39), a daughter, Jane (35), and a grandson, Riley (19 months).Full Article
'I ask God why are things the way they are, but I'm never angry with him'
Belfast Telegraph0 shares 3 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Midmorning With Aundrea - December 10, 2020 (Part 1)
(Part 1 of 4) Many people who suffered from the coronavirus earlier in the year are still recovering from the damage it did to..
WCBI