The EU’s AstraZeneca vaccine dispute and U-turn explained
Published
The European Union has retreated from a plan to override part of the Brexit deal on Northern Ireland over export controls on coronavirus vaccines.Full Article
Published
The European Union has retreated from a plan to override part of the Brexit deal on Northern Ireland over export controls on coronavirus vaccines.Full Article
(EurActiv) -- The European Commission’s contract with AstraZeneca to supply COVID-19 vaccines includes Britain along with the EU..